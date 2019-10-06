|
Edmund Hitchcock Dowling
1933-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Edmund (Ed) Hitchcock Dowling announces his passing on October 1st, 2019. He was the son of the late John M. and Roslyn N. Dowling. Ed was born in Utica, NY and was married to Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Dowling. Ed and Liz enjoyed 62 beautiful years together traveling the United States and the world in selfless service to God and country.
Ed graduated from St Lawrence University, where he met Liz. He was a US Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran with a distinguished 24-year career and was highly decorated with a Bronze Star with V Device, Air Medal, and numerous other awards. In 1977, Ed retired as Lieutenant Colonel to Houston, TX from Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico where he last served as the Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps Barracks. Ed continued to serve, first as a history teacher and football coach and then as a Vice Principle in Klein School District. He was also President of the local MUD Board and had a local park named after him for his dedicated service. They moved to Emerald Isle, NC where they lived for 20 years. He was on the Emerald Isle City Council and continued to serve that community as a volunteer. Ed and Liz returned to Houston, TX where they lived for the last 5 years.
Edmund is survived by his children, Edmund, Jon, Christopher, Dianne, and Mat; all of whom have followed his lead by proudly serving our country or local community within the finest branches of the US Marine Corps and Army, Secret Service and Aldine School District. His legacy will remain strong in the lives of his children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Liz, and his sister, Diane Dowling. Edmund leaves his family with resplendent memories of a life fully lived. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to (). His final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery where he will be reunited with the love of his life and wife, Liz Dowling. As stated in one of his citations, "He chose to do FIRST, what others might have done LAST." Semper Fidelis!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019