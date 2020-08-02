Edmund Ernest Henry Patschke

1928-2020

Edmund Ernest Henry Patschke was born December 21, 1928 in Fedor, Texas. He was the fourth of eight children. He was baptized January 1, 1929 and confirmed on March 29, 1942 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fedor.

While growing up, Edmund "Pat" attended Trinity Lutheran School, completing eighth grade and eventually obtaining his GED. He worked on his parent's farm and other farms picking cotton along with his mother, father, brothers and sisters. Pat moved to Houston where he worked at his brother Arnold's Drywall Company. He married his wife, Alice, on November 26, 1950 in Loebau, Texas and later served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. He was a proud member of St. Mark Lutheran Church for 64 years. Pat was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 654 in Spring Branch, where he volunteered and held many office positions, including Commander for several years.

At twenty-eight, Pat worked in the propane business for Charles Butane. He then bought the business in October 1975, changing the name to Pat's Propane, Inc., which he named after himself. Edmund worked in the business until his retirement in 2008. The company is still family owned and in operation today.

Pat never met a stranger and was full of life. His family meant everything to him and he spent his working career to set them up for success. In his free time, he enjoyed hosting barbeques for his family and friends, including the best homemade jerky in town. He also loved gardening, fishing and playing dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerald Patschke, his parents Oswald and Anna (Jatzlau) Patschke; brothers, Alton Patschke and wife Marie, Arnold Patschke and wife Laverne and Wilbert Patschke; sisters Alice Proske and husband Raymond, Sydonia Iselt and husband Freddy and Verline Patschke; brother in-law Royce Herzog, sister in-law Ruby Lee Schiller and husband Joe.

Edmund is survived by his wife Alice Patschke; son Steven Patschke and daughter Terri Lynn Cherrington; grandchildren Adrian Patschke and wife Charline, Megan Patschke, Lacie Lynn Cherrington, Dustin Cherrington and wife Megan; his great grandchildren, Alyssa, Benjamin and Christopher Patschke and Autumn Cherrington; his brother Monroe Patschke and wife Lorene, sister-in-law Kathleen Patschke, Dorothy Herzog and brother-in-law Marvin Herzog; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77060 on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1pm-2pm in the Chapel. Funeral Services will immediately follow.



