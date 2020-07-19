Edmund Perwien
1926-2020
Edmund A. Perwien passed away peacefully with family at his side the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020. Ed was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 26, 1926. He lived a long, full life. After serving our country in the army during World War II, he attended the University of Minnesota where he met his future wife, Ada. He and his partner, Robert Bernstein, established what would become one of the nation's leading hand tool import and manufacturing businesses which later transitioned into a national commercial real estate development company.
Ed established Bluebonnet Farm, located near Bellville, Texas in 1985 which breeds, trains, and shows American Saddlebred horses. Ed became an icon in the saddlebred world, winning many championships across the country. Even into his 90's he enjoyed competing in numerous horse shows driving his favorite horse, Ipod. Over the years he received many awards, the ultimate of which was the American Saddlebred Horse Association Meritorious Service Award. A special thank you goes out to his devoted long-time horse trainer and friend Sandra Currier, who worked with Ed to build Bluebonnet Farm into one of the nation's premier horse farms.
Throughout his life Ed had many interests. He loved growing roses and vegetable gardening. Ed and Ada would arrange roses and enter in rosarian competitions. He loved fishing, boating, sports cars, and traveling around the world. There will be an empty seat at the poker table where he got together with the same group of men for 40 years.
Family meant the world to Ed and he cherished every moment with them. He would take his entire family on vacations to strengthen familial bonds, especially among his grandchildren. His face would light up when talking about his kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years Ada (nee Michaels), his children; Mark and wife Laurie Goodman, Diane and husband Greg Thelen, Richard and wife Tica, Eleanor and husband Dr. Philip Berman; 8 grandchildren; Louis Perwien and wife Pamela Katz, Arthur Perwien, Ben Perwien and wife Amanda, Pam Perwien, Danny Saltus, Sophia Perwien, Dr. Jeffrey Berman and wife Andria, Kevin Berman, and 5 great grandchildren; 3 surviving siblings, Nadine Rosenberg, Robert Perwien, and Helene Ginsburg. He was preceded in death by siblings Joan Slacter, Donald Perwien, Michael Perwien, and James Perwien. He had numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks go to Jousey Camarda and Angela Willis for their tireless, loving care for Dad day and night.
We will all miss you Mr. P!
The graveside service will be for immediate family only due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be directed towards your charity of choice
