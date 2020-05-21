Edna Hurley
1930 - 2020
Edna Mae Jungbecker Hurley, a longtime resident of Quitman, TX, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in the Houston Heights, on August 20, 1930, to parents Alfred and Hulda Sander Jungbecker, Edna enjoyed a happy childhood along with two sisters, Arline and Elvera, among their large extended family in Houston, Galveston, Brenham, and Shiner.
She graduated from North Texas State University, with a BBS in Foods & Nutrition and married the love of her life Ken on September 8, 1951, and started their adventure together spanning over 60 years. Their love and devotion to each other was inspiration to all and will last forever.
She was a very proud and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and sisters. She leaves behind her two loving daughters, Carolyn (Quitman, TX), and Marilyn and her husband Lonnie Lambert (Arlington, TX), and two treasured grandsons: Adam Lambert and his wife Katie (Houston, TX) and great-grandchildren Henry and Claire, and Ryan Lambert and his wife Holly (West Lake Hills, TX) and great grandchild Diane, as well as extended family and friends.
She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Lowe's Funeral Home (Quitman). A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Yantis Cemetery, 809 County Road 1800, Yantis, officiated by the Rev. Jay Jackson, senior pastor of Longview UMC.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
08:00 - 07:00 PM
Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Yantis Cemetery
Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman
1102 E. Goode St
Quitman, TX 75783
(903) 763-2242
