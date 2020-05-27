Edna S. Goettee
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna S. Goettee
1916-2020
Edna S. Goettee, was born on the 6th of September 1916 and passed away in Houston on Saturday, the 23rd of May 2020. She was 103 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this coming Sunday's edition.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westhemier Cemetery in Houston.
Arrangements for the memorial service and celebration of her life are to be announced at a later date.
Please visit Mrs. Goettee's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Sister Edna was a great person and I am glad that I was able to know her. She was a wonderful example to so many and will truly be missed. May you be comforted in the days ahead.
Martha R Findley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved