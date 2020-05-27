Edna S. Goettee
1916-2020
Edna S. Goettee, was born on the 6th of September 1916 and passed away in Houston on Saturday, the 23rd of May 2020. She was 103 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this coming Sunday's edition.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westhemier Cemetery in Houston.
Arrangements for the memorial service and celebration of her life are to be announced at a later date.
Please visit Mrs. Goettee's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
1916-2020
Edna S. Goettee, was born on the 6th of September 1916 and passed away in Houston on Saturday, the 23rd of May 2020. She was 103 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this coming Sunday's edition.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westhemier Cemetery in Houston.
Arrangements for the memorial service and celebration of her life are to be announced at a later date.
Please visit Mrs. Goettee's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.