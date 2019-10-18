Home

Edrick Welch
Edrick Welch


1966 - 2019
Edrick Welch Obituary
EDRICK BERNARD WELCH
1966-2019
April 10, 1966 in Houston Tx. was an Exceptional day for Emmitt Welch and Annie Julian. On this day, a distinguished man of Valor and Love, KING EDRICK BERNARD WELCH was born. Ed truly loved and cherished His Family and Friends until he departed from this life on Tuesday, October 08, 2019.
He Leaves to Cherish His Memories and Legacy, His Devoted Wife, Jacqueline Welch, his Mother Annie Julian & Stepmother Betty Welch, along with a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
