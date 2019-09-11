|
|
Edward Anthony Gibbons, Jr.
1919-2019
Mr. Edward Anthony Gibbons, Jr., 100, of Pearland, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born April 17, 1919 in Germantown section of Philadelphia, PA to Edward Anthony and Margaret Chappell Gibbons.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frederick, sisters Eileen and Marguerite Gibbons and daughter Carol Kousious. He leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Lillian Adele Gibbons of Pearland, TX, daughter Donna Gibbons Mann of Murrieta, CA, step-children Desiree Ann Perry and husband Ron of Pearland, TX, Connie E. Friday and husband Robert of Plano, TX and Mark Pinkston and wife Teri of Houston, TX; and a host of other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Ed was an honorable soldier, husband father and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Ed will be conducted on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the White Oak room of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. The funeral service will commence on September 12, 2019 at 2 PM, in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, with the graveside to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019