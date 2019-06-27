Edward Joseph

Billings

1954-2019

It is with the most profound grief and sadness that Christie, Liliana, Julliette, Conrad and Oliver Billings announce the passing of their husband and father, Edward Joseph Billings, June 24, 2019, after a 118 day courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Edward was known as "Ed", "Edwardo," and especially "Baba" (dad in Chinese) to his family and friends. Edward was a man of God; his Catholic Faith carried him through his life and through this recent health challenge and we know he is now in the embracing arms of Jesus Christ.

Ed grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania and spent some of his adult life in Philadelphia, until, as he would say, "I found my way to my home in Houston, Texas."

Ed spent much of his career in the energy business, especially in marketing and sales. However, he said his greatest time was spent being a dad and family man. As many friends said, Ed "Set the standard for being a 'family man.'." His smile lit up a room. No parent or friend was denied a greeting or conversation and he was so smart about so many things. Ed was the friend and guest everyone was so happy to be part of their event, party and life.

His children, Liliana, Julliette, Conrad and Oliver absolutely adored Baba. His older son, Bartley, loved his dad deeply. Of course life goes on, but Baba will be with us every step of the way.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Christie; his children, Liliana, Julliette, Conrad, Oliver, and his oldest son, Bartley; two brothers, Leonard Billings and Bart Billings; and sister, Margaret Billings-Jones. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Billings, and his parents, Mary and Bart Billings.

The family would like to thank the incredible friends that have stood strongly with them in this most recent challenge, and they would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, but most especially the ICU nurses at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. It is not possible to mention them each by name, but all of their compassion, tireless energy, medical expertise and uplifting personalities meant the world to the family.

Ed's services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Basil's Hall with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated, 9:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the sanctuary. The Rite of Committal will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Please allow extra time for parking at St. Anne's as improvements are being made to the campus and the usual parking arrangements may not be readily available.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ed's memory to: The Alliance for Children Foundation, 292 Reservoir St., Needham, MA. 02492, ATTN: Billings Family Legacy. The Billings have worked with Alliance for Children for over 20 years and Alliance was instrumental in bringing Liliana, Julliette, Conrad, and Oliver to the Billings family. Your gift will provide basic needs, medical care and education to the world's must vulnerable children: those in need of a family of their own.

