Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Edward Charlesworth


1922 - 2020
Edward Charlesworth Obituary
Edward "Ted" F. Charlesworth
1922-2020
Ted passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family.
He loved to make people laugh, and at the same time had a great ear to listen and share his wisdom. He treasured time with his children and was the best Papa to his grandchildren.
Visitation is Thursday, February 13, from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Funeral Service is Friday, February 14 at 10:00 am followed by a private burial service for family.
Please visit Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
