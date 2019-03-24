Edward Pryor

Gammon, Jr.

1926-2019

Edward Pryor Gammon, Jr. was born January 17, 1926 in Waxahachie, Texas. He passed away on March 13, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Ed was raised in Waxahachie and received his electrical engineering degree at the University of Texas at Austin. After working for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, he joined NASA early in the manned spaceflight program and spent the remainder of his career as an engineer at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and was involved in the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Apollo/Soyuz, and Space Shuttle Programs. He was a member of the Apollo 13 Mission Operations Team that received a Presidential Medal of Freedom for their work in returning the astronauts safely to earth.

He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed camping, woodworking, and investing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Otalee Gammon, his parents Edward Pryor Gammon, Sr. and Kathleen Craig Gammon, and sister Craig Howard. He is survived by his children, Mary Nell Jolly (Bill) of Boynton Beach, Florida and Robert Bruce Gammon (Colleen) of Plano Texas; grandchildren Will Jolly of Boynton Beach Florida, Ellen Jolly of Jacksonville, Florida, Erin Crossley of Kerrville, Texas, Robert Gammon, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee, Laura Gammon of Plano, Texas, and Shelby Gammon of Plano, Texas; niece Barbara Tricinella of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and nephew Brian Howard of Denton, TX.

He was a loving father and a good man who was kind to everyone. He will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at LaPorte Community Church on April 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019