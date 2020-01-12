|
Edward Austin Guthrie, Jr.
1944-2019
Edward Austin Guthrie, Jr. passed away at the age of 75, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Houston, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 25, 1944, in East Orange, NJ, Ed was the son of Edward A. Guthrie, Sr. and Stephanie Plum Guthrie. His early years were spent in Morristown, NJ, and New Salem, NY, where he attended school in a two-room schoolhouse. In 1957 his family moved to Wooster, OH, where Ed graduated from Wooster High School in 1962. Ed earned his BA in economics and political science from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1966 and his MBA from Case-Western Reserve University in 1969. He was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Ed married his college sweetheart Betty Lou Plaggemier in September 1966 in Pepper Pike, OH; in 2016 they celebrated their 50th anniversary with family on a cruise down the Rhine River. They lived in the Cleveland, OH, area where Ed began his business career at National City Bank and then at Glidden Company. After joining Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company in 1971 the family was transferred in 1974 to Marquette, MI, in the iron ore range where he became controller of the Empire Mine. There the family enjoyed cross country skiing, ice skating in the backyard rink which Ed created, and became avid Green Bay Packer fans! In 1983 the family was transferred to Houston, TX, where Ed was controller of Cliffs Drilling Company. In 1999 Ed joined GulfMark Offshore, Inc. where he retired as Executive Vice President, Finance in 2009. He then formed Guthrie Global Advisors LLP. He enjoyed his career and made many life-long friendships and mentored many colleagues.
Ed was first and foremost a devoted family man. He enjoyed golfing, bowling leagues, sports, reading and family travels to 48 of the 50 US states, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland. His career took him all over the world as well. He supported his wife and children in all their activities. He was a proud Delta Gamma Anchorman and a P.E.O. BIL for Chapter GF. Being an Eagle Scout, he had fond memories of attending Philmont Scout Ranch. Ed was unfailingly generous, always ready to help family and friends. A gifted handyman, he helped to paint his son's townhouse, renovate his daughter's home, and assist wherever needed. A Lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a volunteer, Team Captain and a Vice Chair of the Ticket Services Committee (Midway), Ed was awarded the "High Flying Award" and assisted on the Scholarship Selection Committee. He formed many cherished friendships during his years volunteering for the Rodeo! Other activities included being a Den Leader for his son's Cub Scout troop, a Little League coach, supporting and transporting his daughter to Arabian horse-riding training and competitions, serving as treasurer of the Cy-Creek High School Band Booster Club, going to Astros games with family, making annual treks with his son to Green Bay Packers games at numerous stadiums across the country, and many, many more activities!
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 53 years, Betty, beloved children, son Edward A. Guthrie III, and wife, Tiffany Dessert Guthrie; daughter Melinda E. Guthrie and husband, Martin W. Schleuse; sister Catherine Guthrie Pring and her husband George Pring; brother-in-law John F. Plaggemier and wife, Janet Schultz Plaggemier; dear nieces Lisa Plaggemier McIlvride and her husband Robert McIlvride; Susan Plaggemier Phillips and her husband Bradley Phillips; Maya Pring Gallivan and her husband Daniel Gallivan; dear nephew Matthew Pring and his wife Brandilynn Nieto Pring; grand nieces and nephews Katherine Grainger, Emma Grainger, Cade Phillips, Luke Phillips, Cameron Phillips, and Noah Pring. He also leaves several cousins.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Klein Funeral Home and Memorial - Champions, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. Visitation at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM followed by a reception at Champions Golf Club, 13722 Champions Drive, Houston, TX 77069.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the "Guthrie Endowed Scholarship" fund, Ohio Wesleyan University, Mowrie Alumni Center, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015 or to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund, online at www.rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.
Forever loved!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020