Edward Adeeb Hanna
1929-2020
Dr. Edward Adeeb Hanna, 91, was called home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. His loving wife of more than 48 years, Penelope Hanna, was at his side.
Dr. Hanna was the eldest of eight children, born on May 15, 1929, in Beba, Egypt. After receiving his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) from Cairo University in 1953, he immigrated to the United States by way of Scotland and attended New York University. He graduated from NYU in 1960 with his M.D. and MSc surgery degrees.
Dr. Hanna completed his residency at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. His career led him to MacGregor Medical Association in Houston, where he became an accomplished and well-known thoracic surgeon and eventually chief of surgery until retirement in 2002. Dr. Hanna has written countless medical articles, letters and editorials published in several general and thoracic surgery journals.
Dr. Hanna was a loving and devout husband to Penelope, father to Hilary, Holden, Holly, and geddo to his grandson, Ezra, whom he deeply admired. As a simple and humble Servant of the Lord, Dr. Hanna's most fervent wish was for his children and grandchildren to grow in their relationship with Christ. He spent most of his retirement in Houston, his home of nearly 60 years, until his wife and he moved to Arlington in 2019 to be closer to their children and grandchild. Living up to his namesake, Adeeb (which means writer and scholar), he pursued his passion for writing during his retirement years and actively attended a retired physicians' writing group. He studied the bible with Penelope every night until the very end.
Despite his countless accolades and awards, Dr. Hanna's proudest personal achievement was his growth in Christian faith and personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He described himself as very fortunate to have been surrounded by so many people who gave him the best theological foundation for life. These included his wonderful grandparents; his father, who encouraged him to explore his intellectual curiosity; and his loving mother, whom he described as "the most devout Christian." He felt blessed to have made so many professional connections that led to his career success – connections he attributed to his relationship with the Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abdullah Hanna Abd-Elmasih and Galila Migali El-Wahsh; brothers, Naguib Hanna, Mahfouz Abdullah Hanna and Mamdouh "Bassous" Hanna; and daughter, Hilary Noelle Hanna Proseus. He is survived by his wife, Penelope Hanna; son, Holden Hanna; daughter Holly Hanna Clinton and husband Andrew Clinton; grandson, Ezra Clinton; sisters, Josephine "Zuzu" Hanna and Lulu Hanna; brothers, Dr. Nabil Hanna and Youssef "Johnny" Hanna; and countless nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews.
