Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Visitation
Following Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Edward Haye


1929 - 2019
Edward Haye Obituary
Edward Fabra Haye
1929-2019
Edward Fabra Haye, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, the 13th of August 2019 in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in tomorrow's edition.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 17th of August, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment service at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
