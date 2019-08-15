|
|
Edward Fabra Haye
1929-2019
Edward Fabra Haye, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, the 13th of August 2019 in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in tomorrow's edition.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 17th of August, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment service at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019