Edward J. Gazda Jr.


1934 - 2019
Edward J. Gazda Jr. Obituary
Edward J. Gazda
1934-2019
Edward J. Gazda passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019. He was born March 8, 1934 in Boston, Massachussetts. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. Gazda, Sr. and Mary Hampton Gazda and also his wife, Donna Jean Gazda.
He is survived by his daughter and son, Maryellen Gazda Neal and James Hampton Gazda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Conner Stephen Neal, Malaney Paige Neal, Colby Hampton Neal and Garrett Hampton Gazda.
Early in his life, his three main loves were serving in the Marines, working for Shell Oil Company and playing golf with family and friends.
Along with these great passions, came his love for spending time with his late wife traveling many amazing places and also spending time with his children and grandchildren. His second nature was to think positively and to be a true supporter of those he cherished. He will be missed beyond measure.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
