|
|
Edward L. Friedman
1962-2019
Edward L. Friedman passed away on July 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ed was born on July 9, 1962 in McAllen, Texas. He was a graduate of McAllen High School, Cornell University, and the University of Michigan School of Law. He practiced law in Houston for 32 years, first with Locke Lord (formerly Liddell, Sapp, Zivley, Hill & LaBoon) and then with Baker Hostetler. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Marvin S. Friedman, and his brother, Lester Friedman. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Mike Bridges; mother, Thea Friedman of Sun Lakes, AZ; brother, Arthur Friedman and wife Debbie of Mill Valley, CA; sister-in-law, Laurie Friedman of Los Angeles, CA; and four nieces and nephews: Zach Friedman and wife Jacquee, Rachel Friedman, Nicole Friedman, and Ben Friedman. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 12 o'clock (noon) at Brennan's, 3300 Smith Street, Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 22, 2019