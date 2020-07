Edward Paul Ludwig1929-2020Edward Paul Ludwig, 90, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Houston. He was born August 16, 1929 in Waco, Texas. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for American Rice in Houston over 41-years. He was a faithful member of the Advent Lutheran Church since 1962. A private graveside service is planned for Thursday at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the detailed obituary.