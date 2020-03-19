|
Edward Wallace Miller
1943-2020
Edward Wallace Miller passed away March 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Katy, Texas. Born December 22, 1943, Ed grew up in Jacksboro, Texas and attended college at Texas Tech University. He spent his adult life in Olton, Houston and Katy, Texas. Ed's life was dedicated to high school education where he spent 37 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator, retiring from Cy-Fair High School in 2003 after 20 years as an assistant principal.
Ed's passions included sports, family, and friends. He cherished the time that he spent with his best friend and wife, Linda. In the fall, he never missed high school football games - his favorites being watching his son play or coach. He spent countless hours on the golf course, and in later years, playing shuffle board, and he loved listening to country and western music. According to Ed, his goal in life was to be a good friend. Everyone who knew him will agree that he truly succeeded at that. Ed was known for his outstanding intelligence, his quick sense of humor, and his constant generosity.
Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; son Jeff Miller and wife Angel of Rockdale; daughter Janet Stackhouse and husband Russell of Cypress; step-sons Jason Mattern and his wife Emily of Boerne and Jeremy Mattern of Houston; grandchildren, Gunner and Payton Miller, Abigail Burton and her husband John, Emily Waters and her husband Colin, Katie and Madison Stackhouse, Jacob, Lily, and Trevor Mattern; great-grandson, Jeremiah Waters; as well as numerous friends and former students.
The family will hold a private burial and will schedule a public memorial service celebrating Ed's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Teaming Up to Fight Childhood Cancer (1802 O'Kelley Rd., Rockdale, TX 76567) or Cy-Fair Athletic Booster Club (22602 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020