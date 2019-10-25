|
Edward William "Somps" Quilter
1924-2019
Edward William "Somps" Quilter died peacefully at home on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 94.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary Louise Bouvet Quilter, and his parents, Katie Mathilde Kaiser Quilter and Edward Aloysius Quilter.
Ed was born on December 15, 1924, in Houston, Texas, to Katie and Edward Quilter. He joined the Merchant Marine in 1942 at age 18 and spent four years during World War II serving on Liberty ships and tankers in support of the war effort. His involvement in both D-Day and the invasion of Okinawa gave him the rare distinction of being in both the European and Pacific theaters.
Upon returning home at age 22, Ed dabbled in a number of fields, finally settling into a career as a salesman for a liquor distributor. He met a sassy young woman named Mary and married her in April of 1956. He always said that someone must have paid her to marry him. They moved into a house that he and his father built, where he remained the rest of his life. Unfortunately, Mary and Ed's time together was shortened when she died unexpectedly in 1973. He never remarried.
Ed was accomplished at telling jokes and sharing his "sea stories." He had many friends and was always out and about visiting them. He was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church, attending mass every Saturday as long as he was able. There are many charities who have benefitted from his generosity over the years. The mention of his name will bring a smile and prompt the sharing of a favorite Ed or Somps story.
A rosary is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, with the funeral mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
His family and friends would like to thank Dr. Suzanne Lasek, Houston Hospice, and his in-home caregivers, Margarita, Isabel, and Christian, for their dedication and gentleness in easing him through his final days.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019