Vigil
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
the Warren Chapel, St. Dominic Village
2401 Holcomb Blvd.
Houston, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
1934 - 2019
Edward Randall Obituary
Rev. Msgr. Edward Randall
1934-2019
Rev. Msgr. Edward Randall, born July 4, 1934, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A Vigil for the Deceased will begin at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Warren Chapel, St. Dominic Village, 2401 Holcomb Blvd. in Houston, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, Texas.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
