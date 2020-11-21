Edward Randall, III

1927-2020

January 11, 1927 –

November 15, 2020

Edward Randall, III, was born in Galveston, Texas to Dr. Edward Randall, Jr., and Katharine Risher Randall. BOI, he attended public schools in Galveston until 1941 and thereafter, The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He was Class of 1944 President and Captain of the football and baseball teams, earning seven letters in three sports while there. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944-1946; Officer Candidate School at Princeton University, 1945-46; and graduated from The University of Texas in 1948. He joined the investment banking firm of Rotan, Mosle and Moreland in 1948 and spent the next 40 years there or with its successors, being the Chief Executive Officer for the last 17 years. He served on the boards of numerous public companies: American Oil and Gas; American National Insurance Company; CESCO; Duncan Foods; Enron Oil & Gas; EOG Resources; KN Energy; Kinder Morgan, Inc; Paine Webber; Superior Oil; Tracor; Houston National Bank; Tennessee Bank & Trust; Starcraft; and Southwest Mortgage & Realty. Starting at the absolute lowest level in the investment banking business in 1948 and eventually serving as a director of the New York Stock Exchange from 1978 to 1983 was an exceptional honor.

He took an active role in the community as well, serving as a Director of The Alley Theatre; President of The University of Texas Houston Texas Exes; Chairman of The University of Texas Houston Health Science Center Development Board; Chairman of Hermann Hospital; Trustee of the Hermann Estate; Director of the Houston Country Club; Trustee of the Kinkaid School; Trustee of Episcopal High School; Trustee of Eaglebrook School; Senior Warden of St. Martin's Episcopal Church; Vice Chairman of The University of Texas Chancellor's Council; and Director of the Houston Sports Association.

He enjoyed all sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman and competed in senior tennis throughout the state. Above all, he valued his wife Ellen, his large family, his many friends and the telling of a good story.

He participated in many social organizations: Allegro; Bayou Club; Coronado Club; Downtown Athletic Club; Galveston Country Club; Galveston Boat Club; Houston Country Club; Maroon Creek Country Club - Aspen; the University Club (founding director); Tarry House; The Philosophical Society of Texas; Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, the 4 C's & One R Club and was a founding member of the Senior Wisdom Society.

He was married for thirty years to his first wife Eliza Lovett Randall and had four children. His wife of the last 32 years is Ellen Marshall Boddy Middleton Randall. There are six children: Martha Lovett Randall Galbraith (Alex T.); Laura Ballinger Randall Bacon (Thomas G.); Helen Wicks Randall; Edward Randall, IV (Joy M.); Mollie Ann Middleton Rohan (Michael); and David Macon Middleton (Fredericka). Ed had thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Besides his wife and children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ed is survived by his brother Risher Randall (Fairfax) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Laura Ballinger Randall Schweppe and her husband, Dr. Henry Irving Schweppe, Jr.

Particular appreciation for his thoughtfulness and loyalty over many years is expressed to Thomas Waterhouse.

Remembrances may be sent to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Edward Randall, III, Chair in Internal Medicine or your favorite personal organization.

There will not be a funeral service at this time, but hopefully there will be a gathering in the spring to celebrate his life and share a few stories.



