Edward L. Reilly, M.D.

1936-2019

Edward L. Reilly, M.D., died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in 1936 in Washington, D.C. to John and Julia Reilly. He attended St. Anslem's Priory High School in Washington, D.C., the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in Zoology, and Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he obtained his medical degree. Dr. Reilly completed his internship at Ohio State Health Center in Columbus, Ohio and his residency at Duke Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Upon completion of his medical training he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and was a Staff Psychiatrist at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Dr. Reilly held Assistant Professor positions at Duke Medical School and the University of Iowa before joining The University of Texas Medical School in 1973 as an Associate Professor and one of the founding faculty members of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He remained at UT for 34 years where he held numerous academic and administrative positions including medical Staff positions at Hermann Hospital and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Chief of the Electrophysiology Lab. He concluded his UT career as a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and as the longest tenured Residency Training Director for The University of Texas-Houston Medical School.

Dr. Reilly earned board certifications from the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology, the American Board of Clinical Neurophysiology, and and the American Board of Electroencephalography & Neurophysiology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Reilly held leadership roles in several medical professional organizations including the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association (Distinguished Life Fellow), Harris County Medical Society, Southern EEG Society, American Medical EEG Society, Texas Medical Association, and the Texas Society of Psychiatric Physicians. Upon retirement from UT, Dr. Reilly accepted a Professor Emeritus appointment in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Dr. Reilly was active in the Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Later in his life, Dr. Reilly became a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Dr. Reilly enjoyed traveling, camping, and working on his farm in Nacogdoches where he managed several herds of Polled Hereford cattle.

Dr. Reilly is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Reilly, and their five children, Edward Reilly, Jr. and wife Renee, Patricia Jones and husband Brent, Karen Reilly, Kathleen Smith and husband Andrew, and Jennifer Reilly, and their five granddaughters, Courtney, Mary Callie, and Caroline Smith, and Reilly and Reagan Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Julia Reilly, and his brother, John Reilly, Jr.

A Vigil will be held on Monday, April 15, at 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy. and the Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. at 1:30 p.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary