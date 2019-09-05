|
Edward Richard Bergun
1927-2019
Edward Richard Bergun, passed away in his home on Saturday, the 31st of August, 2019. He was born on the 2nd of June 1927, in Brooklyn, New York to Stephen and Elizabeth Bergun. He is preceded by his brother, Lawrence. At 17, Edward joined the US Navy, served during the tale end of World War II. He then proceeded to get his education from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. He went on to become a civil engineer for the Shell Oil Company where he worked for 30 years. After he retired, he met his wife of 30 years, Mauth. Together, they traveled the world. He then lived a comfortable life in Houston as a dad to daughter Elizabeth and husband to Mauth, who still reside.
In his younger years, Edward loved to ski, swim, race sailboats and to read extensively. He loved traveling and made friends everywhere he went. He was an incredible father and devout husband. Those that knew him always enjoyed his company and he will be greatly missed.
Friends are cordially invited to greet the family during a visitation from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 8th of September, in the parlor and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 9th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
The family will gather for a private interment with Military Honors at Houston National Cemetery.
