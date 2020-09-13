Edward Earl Rose1941-2020Edward Earl Rose, 79, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Edward was born February 7, 1941 in Houston, Texas. Ed graduated from Reagan High School in 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 - 1965. Ed entered the banking profession, serving as Vice President of several local banks. In 1991, he made a career change to the nursing field until his retirement in 2006. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Harold F. Rose, Sr. and Mary E. Rose and his brother Harold F. Rose, Jr. He is survived by his best friend and husband Edward L. McCall, sister Jean Gregory and nieces Jenny Hensley and her husband Gene and Becky Maxwell and her husband Robert and numerous great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020, 2PM – 6PM at the Heights Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday 11AM at the Historic Hollywood Cemetery, 3806 N. Main St., Houston, Texas 77009.