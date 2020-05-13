Edward Darrell Shannon1923-2020Edward Darrell Shannon, age 96, passed away at home March 31, 2020. He was born in Emporia, Kansas to Madeline Hall and Darrell E. Shannon.Growing up in Pratt, Kansas, he was a talented athlete and musician – a gift he used playing Reveille and Taps in the Marine Corps during WW II.Earning a BS in chemistry from the University of Houston, he worked for Humble Oil & Refining Co., which is now Exxon Mobil, retiring in 1980. Later, he worked for Suburban Propane. He developed many lasting friendships along the way.He was a devoted husband to his wife, Ethel Loretta Florida. Married November 11, 1944, they spent 75 wonderful years together – always sharing the love of entertaining with family and friends.He was a kind, supportive and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, sharing with us his joy in life; his love of golf; and his avid love of Houston sports teams – especially his UH Cougars.Above all was his strong faith in God. He was a 70-year member of the Second Baptist Church, singing in the choir and giving his time and service. He was a good man and we were blessed he was ours.Edward was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hall Delaine Shannon. He is survived by his wife, Ethel, his daughter Loretta and her husband Dick Woodall; his son Walter and his wife Elaine, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Due to restrictions from Covid-19, there will be a private viewing and graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, Texas 77057.For a more extensive obituary of his life please visit the Memorial Oaks Website.