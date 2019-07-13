Edwin A. "Bud" Rainey

1922-2019

Edwin Arnold (Bud) Rainey was born in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas on August 24, 1922 and passed away on July 10, 2019, six weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Bud was the middle son of John Wesley Rainey, Sr. and Bertie Bell Arnold, who predecease him. He is also predeceased by his older brother, John Wesley Rainey, Jr. and his younger brother, Don Marx Rainey.

Bud and Opal Louise Dorman married on June 16, 1943 and were married for over 75 years until Opal's death on February 6, 2019. He is survived by their only child, Tonya Alece Rainey Anderson and Tonya's husband, John A. Anderson, Jr. Also surviving Bud is their only grandchild, Steven Bryan McCary and three great grandchildren, Ewan Alexander, Ashley Alece and Ansley Marie McCary, along with their mother, Erin Davis McCary, and long-time best friend, Sally Evans.

Bud and Opal were 67-year residents of West University Place and long-time active members of First Christian Church, where Bud served faithfully in numerous leadership positions, including serving as Chair of the Official Board. He was a much loved (and serious) baseball coach and mentor to hundreds of boys and young men in the West University area including managing not only regular season teams but also numerous all-star teams in West University Little League, Karl Young Pony League and West University Senior League, as well as a summer or two coaching college ball.

Brother Rainey was a 65-year Master Mason raised on October 20, 1954 at Holland Lodge #1 AF&AM in Houston. He was also a member of The Commandery of Knights Templar and The Scottish Rite.

Bud served in the U.S. Navy in WWII in the Seabees and was honorably discharged on November 17, 1945, holding the rank of Storekeeper Second Class. He retired from the Memorial Hermann (formerly Memorial Baptist) Hospital System after 33 years of service as Director of Maintenance, Construction and Security. He was also a member of the International Association of Hospital Security.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15 in the Sanctuary of First Christian Church, 1601 Sunset Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Houston Gilbert and Sullivan Society, P.O. Box 741267, Houston, TX 77274-1267, or First Christian Church. Published in Houston Chronicle from July 13 to July 14, 2019