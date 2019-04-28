Edwin Charles Collins

1952-2019

Edwin was the eighth of eleven children born to Talferd and Ella Collins in Austin, Texas. He attended schools in Del Valle ISD where he excelled in the classroom and in sports. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and held offices in various school clubs. He was voted Mr. Del Valle and Homecoming King. He participated in The American Legion Boys State/Boys Nation in 1969 and was elected the first African American Governor of Texas. He was captain and quarterback of the football team and lettered in football, basketball and track. His consistent academic achievements and athletic ability earned him a football scholarship to Rice University. He played wide receiver and was All Southwest Conference and All American. He was instrumental in winning the 1972 game against UH, 14-13 catching both touchdown passes. The Rice victory was such a major upset that it was reported in The New York Times. Edwin graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in 1974 and was drafted by the NFL. He worked in sales while pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams. Edwin relocated to Florida where he networked and volunteered with organizations in Miami Gardens. He enjoyed a good cigar and had a gift for telling jokes and making people laugh. He is survived by a daughter, son, five grandsons, five sisters and four brothers.

Memorial Service: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 1pm, Rice University Memorial Chapel, Houston, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019