Edwin Dean

1944-2019

Edwin Douglas Dean passed away on Saturday June 1st 2019 at the age of 74. Doug was born on September 5th, 1944 in Palestine, Texas to Douglas and Kathryn Dean. The death of Kathryn when Doug was only 13 was a loss he would carry with him for the rest of his life; however, Doug found strong female guidance and support in his Aunt Billie Bracewell and his Grandmother Oma Burnett.

Doug entered the United States Army at the age of 19, where he served for over 5 years including a combat tour in Vietnam. Upon returning to Texas, he married Judith Bryan. Together they raised two sons, Jarred and Justin. Doug had a deep love for both of his sons, and the three of them had a special bond. Doug's career as a Corporate Security expert allowed him to embrace his wanderlust, which often found the family in exciting places such as the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Doug and Judith were married for 26 years.

Doug was lucky enough to find love a second time and spent the next 25 years of his life with Diane Hall. Doug was blessed to be close with Diane's four children— Sheryl, Brent, Brandon, and Barbara and, more recently Sheryl's fiancée Wayne Reeder. Together, they enjoyed the ocean, boating, and all the excitement of the Gulf Coast surrounded by an extended family.

Doug was a devout Christian who loved music, boating, partying with family and friends, and telling a tall tale. He was a bigger, louder, faster kind of guy. Wherever he went, he was the life of the party and the center of attention, literally until the day he died. Although Doug will be missed, his joy of life will live on through all of those who knew and loved him. Doug, we put a candle in the window for you.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn and his father Douglas. He is survived by his wife Diane, his sons Jarred(Lea) and Justin(Amy), and his stepchildren Sheryl(Wayne) Inman, Brandon Hall, Brent(Nadia) Hall, and Barbara Hall. Doug will forever be remembered by his grandchildren Ethan and Sophie Dean, Asher, Gideon, Naomi, and Rebekah Dean, Ashley Inman, Destiny, Grace and Cadence Hall, Maegan and Collin Hall, and Blake McGovern and Abby Hall.

A memorial service will be held on June 20, 2019 at 3:00pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf fwy, Houston, TX 77598. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary