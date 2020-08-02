Edwin Gray Pierson Jr.
1934-2020
Edwin Gray Pierson, Jr. died on July 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Edwin was born on December 25, 1934, in Marlin, Texas to Edwin G. Pierson, Sr. and Imogene Leach Pierson. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Leach Pierson. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Smith of Lakeway, Texas, and his children, Janet Morrow, Jeffry Scott Pierson, and Leslie Gay Pierson of Houston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Preston and Anastasia Morrow of Houston.
Edwin graduated from the Marlin Schools and from Texas A&M University in 1953. He was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company (Exxon), Exxon Pipeline Co., Esso Libya, Esso Petroleum, Exxon U.S.A., Plantation Pipeline, and Alyeska Pipeline. Edwin retired from Exxon Pipeline Co. on October 31, 1994.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that one consider donating to the First Methodist Church of Marlin or the charity of your choice
