1/1
Edwin Gray Pierson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Gray Pierson Jr.
1934-2020
Edwin Gray Pierson, Jr. died on July 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Edwin was born on December 25, 1934, in Marlin, Texas to Edwin G. Pierson, Sr. and Imogene Leach Pierson. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Leach Pierson. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Smith of Lakeway, Texas, and his children, Janet Morrow, Jeffry Scott Pierson, and Leslie Gay Pierson of Houston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Preston and Anastasia Morrow of Houston.
Edwin graduated from the Marlin Schools and from Texas A&M University in 1953. He was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company (Exxon), Exxon Pipeline Co., Esso Libya, Esso Petroleum, Exxon U.S.A., Plantation Pipeline, and Alyeska Pipeline. Edwin retired from Exxon Pipeline Co. on October 31, 1994.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that one consider donating to the First Methodist Church of Marlin or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street
Marlin, TX 766612812
2548033526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved