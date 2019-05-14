Lt. Col. Edwin H. Higgins, USAF (Retired)

1925-2019

Lt. Col. Edwin H. Higgins, 94, died May 9, 2019 in College Station Medical Center.

He was born at home in Hodges, South Carolina on January 24, 1925, a Carolina farm boy. During the last 6 months of WWII he served in a B-17 crew as navigator in the 447th bomber group of the Mighty 8th Air Force. His best memories were of flying first as a navigator and later as a pilot of several types of aircraft.

He graduated from Northwestern State with a degree in mathematics. After as assignment of teaching Air Science at Texas A&M, he graduated with the Class of '63 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. After retiring from the USAF, he worked at Brown & Root Northrup at NASA as an industrial engineer, proud of his professional engineer standing. Ed enjoyed many years in the Commemorative Air Force. He was proud to be a member of the Order of the Quiet Birdmen. Ed adored his wife of 22 years, Virginia Wills, until her early death. Then he loved his second wife of 37 years, Page Wilson, until her death almost 3 years ago.

He is preceded in death by an older sister. He is survived by his three younger sisters, a beloved step-son and his children, a beloved step-daughter and her children, two daughters, two granddaughters, a grandson and four great-grandsons.

Ed was in the air with his comrades and friends for 64 years and he is flying again.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station. Interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Houston National Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.memorialfuneralchapel.com Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary