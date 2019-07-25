Edwin E. Lightfoot

1928-2019

Edwin E. Lightfoot, 90, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Ed was born October 6, 1928 in Washington, Pennsylvania to George and Elizabeth Lightfoot. Eddie, as he was affectionately called, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 in Canton, Ohio. While a student at Lincoln, he was elected Senior Class President, was editor of the school newspaper and was described as "brilliant, a natural leader and friendly". Ed enlisted in the US Army when he was 17 and spent time in Japan, Okinawa, and The Philippines during his service to his country. When Ed returned from serving his country, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering and at age 28, married his lifelong partner, Evelyn Joyce Teel, also from Canton, Ohio. After his graduation from Michigan, Ed and Evelyn moved to Houston and Ed became the district sales manager for Timken Steel over the Texas area. He retired from Timken in 1985 after 33 years of distinguished service. Ed and Evelyn spent 62 precious years together in Houston as husband and wife and were the proud parents of two children, Linda and Gene. As a youngster growing up, Ed loved to fish and run trap lines behind his house on Oak Avenue in Canton, Ohio. He took great pride in his garden in the backyard of his home in Houston and he always enjoyed watching the Astros, the Texans, the Houston Rockets and of course, the Michigan Wolverines. Ed loved to read and play baseball and was an avid golfer. He instilled his love of the outdoors in his children on annual summer camping trips to many US states. Colorado and Wyoming topped the list of Ed's favorite camping spots because of his love for the mountains, the smell of the pines and the cooler temperatures. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to whoever he met. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Elizabeth Lightfoot, his granddaughter, Dani Lightfoot and by his daughter in law, Cyndi Lightfoot. Ed is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lightfoot, his daughter Linda Lightfoot Hoppas, his son Eugene Lightfoot, his sister Helen McCahan and her husband Ralph, his brother George Lightfoot and wife Lois, his brother Leslie Lightfoot and wife Pat, his brother Bill Lightfoot and wife Margo. Ed leaves behind five grandsons, Gregory Hoppas, Jeffrey Hoppas, Jeremy Hoppas, Stephen Lightfoot and Mitchell Lightfoot and 2 daughter in laws, Lina Nunez Hoppas and Amy Lightfoot. Ed is also survived by 3 great granddaughters, Elysiah Hoppas, Mila Lightfoot and Railey Whitten.

A visitation will be from 12 – 2pm and funeral service at 2pm on July 28 in the chapel at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer, Houston, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019