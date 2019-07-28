Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
22333 Kuykendahl
Spring, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Stockton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Stockton Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Stockton Jr. Obituary
Edwin James "Jim" Stockton, Jr.
1939-2019
Edwin James "Jim" Stockton, Jr., 79, passed in peace Jul 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born Dec 7, 1939, in Houston, Texas. He was a graduate of Milby High School, and served 4 years in the United States Navy (1958-1962) as Electrician's Mate 3rd Class (EM3). He enjoyed a career with Southwestern Bell and retired after 30 years. He married, Jeannie, the love of his life, in Oct 1982, and they were married for 37 "wonderful" years. Jim was known for his infectious smile and zest for life. His passions included fishing, woodworking and cooking, and he and Jeannie loved to entertain. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Edwin James Stockton, Sr.; and his mother, Thelmarie (Wolff) Stockton. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Stockton; daughter, Kelli Lord; granddaughter, Darian Lord; grandson, Noah Lord; brother, Tommy Stockton; and many friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held Sat, Aug 24, 2019, at 11:00am, at Memorial Baptist Church, 22333 Kuykendahl, Spring, TX 77379.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.