Edwin James "Jim" Stockton, Jr.
1939-2019
Edwin James "Jim" Stockton, Jr., 79, passed in peace Jul 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born Dec 7, 1939, in Houston, Texas. He was a graduate of Milby High School, and served 4 years in the United States Navy (1958-1962) as Electrician's Mate 3rd Class (EM3). He enjoyed a career with Southwestern Bell and retired after 30 years. He married, Jeannie, the love of his life, in Oct 1982, and they were married for 37 "wonderful" years. Jim was known for his infectious smile and zest for life. His passions included fishing, woodworking and cooking, and he and Jeannie loved to entertain. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Edwin James Stockton, Sr.; and his mother, Thelmarie (Wolff) Stockton. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Stockton; daughter, Kelli Lord; granddaughter, Darian Lord; grandson, Noah Lord; brother, Tommy Stockton; and many friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held Sat, Aug 24, 2019, at 11:00am, at Memorial Baptist Church, 22333 Kuykendahl, Spring, TX 77379.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019