E.E. "Bud" Treadaway
1942-2020
E.E. "Bud" Treadaway, passed away on Tuesday, the 11th of February 2020. He was 77 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this week's Friday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 14th of February, in the library and grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 15th of February, in Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway in Houston.
Interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr.Treadaway's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020