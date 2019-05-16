|
Effie Marie Sojak Rosene
1932-2019
Effie Marie Sojak Rosene, 86, passed away May 12, 2019 in Houston. Funeral service will be held May 16, 2019 at 11AM with a visitation starting at 10AM all at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 10471 Grotto Rd., Sealy, TX. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019 from 3-5PM at the Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920 San Jacinto St., Houston, TX. For a more detailed obituary please visit https://www.knesekfuneralhome.com. Funeral service under the direction of Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel, 768 Fourth St., Sealy, TX, 77474, 979-885-3535.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019