Knesek Family Funeral Chapels
768 4th Street
Sealy, TX 77474
(979) 885-3535
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
10471 Grotto Rd.
Sealy, TX
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
10471 Grotto Rd.
Sealy, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Czech Center Museum Houston
4920 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX
Effie Rosene Obituary
Effie Marie Sojak Rosene
1932-2019
Effie Marie Sojak Rosene, 86, passed away May 12, 2019 in Houston. Funeral service will be held May 16, 2019 at 11AM with a visitation starting at 10AM all at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 10471 Grotto Rd., Sealy, TX. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019 from 3-5PM at the Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920 San Jacinto St., Houston, TX. For a more detailed obituary please visit https://www.knesekfuneralhome.com. Funeral service under the direction of Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel, 768 Fourth St., Sealy, TX, 77474, 979-885-3535.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019
