Eileen McGregor Birge

1949-2019

Eileen M Birge, 69, passed away peacefully in Seattle while surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, following complications from a stroke. Eileen is survived by her son, daughter, and two granddaughters. She also leaves behind her son-in-law, future daughter-in-law, extended family, and friends throughout the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. James Birge.

Eileen was born in the winter of 1949 in Edinburgh, UK, to Allan and Margaret Pat MacGregor. After moving to the United States at an early age, she graduated with a BA in Economics from Bryn Mawr and obtained her MBA from Wharton. Eileen met her future husband while playing bridge, a hobby she continued to enjoy throughout her life. She and James made lifelong friends in Houston, where they lived for many years and raised their family. Later, the couple lived for a few years in Yakima, WA, then settled in Seattle to enjoy the city life of the Pacific Northwest.

Eileen broke glass ceilings throughout her career, achieving executive positions in multiple business management and consulting firms. She traveled widely to the end of her days. In addition to playing bridge, Eileen loved to attend the opera, share a fine bottle of wine, and read her mystery novels.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Houston Opera. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 28 to June 2, 2019