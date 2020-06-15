Eileen Hartis
1922 - 2020
Eileen Lilian Mary Hartis
1922-2020
Eileen Lilian Mary Hartis passed away peacefully after a life well-lived. Born in London, England to Kathleen and Frederick Ostridge, she met and married Eugene Hartis, a G.I. at the time, and came to the U.S. in 1946. Always up for an adventure, she made many friends and loved ballroom dancing. She was preceded in death by Eugene Hartis and by longtime friend Malcolm Trimble. She is survived by longtime friend Sterling Burton, and by two daughters and a son, Sheila Hartis and her husband Gilbert King, Janet Hartis Ross and her husband Travis, and Kerry Hartis and his wife Cindy. She had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A private celebration of her life is planned for immediate family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.
