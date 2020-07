Eileen Skyvara Shelander1934-2020Eileen Skyvara Shelander, 85, of Houston, Texas went to be at home with the Lord Jesus on Friday, July 17, 2020. A graveside service for Eileen will be held Saturday, July 25 at 11:00am at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live on FaceBook. For full obituary please visit our website.