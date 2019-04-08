|
|
Elaine Lois Galit
1936-2019
It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elaine Lois Galit, 82, of Houston, TX. Elaine passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 17, 1936 to Albert & Alma Jacobs. She was an accomplished award winning artist and published author. Elaine's greatest passion was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother & great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Galit and her great-grandson, Azrael Wyatt Montes. She is survived by her children; Daughters, Heidi Andrews-Ruggles & husband Randy Ruggles, Shari Forward & husband Gary Forward and Lauri Coppock & husband Jay Coppock, Grandchildren; Staci & Demi Andrews, Daniel & Emily Ruggles, Mandi Coppock & Richard Montes, Douglas & Kaley Coppock, Cara & Brian Lange, Marisa & James Hataway, Brandi Burrows, Great Grandchildren; Emma & Lucas Hataway, Lilli, Mayci, & Kynli Lange & Malakai Montes, Brothers; Harvey Jacobs & wife Roberta, Ira Jacobs & wife Renee along with numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery located at 1037 N Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019