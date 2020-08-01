Elaine Jeannette Henry (Kovalchik)
1930-2020
-- In Loving Memory --
Elaine Jeannette Henry (Kovalchik), age 90, of Rochester, NY and League City, TX, passed away on July 28th, 2020 after a long illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard E. Henry, her parents Mary and George Kovalchik, and her sister Rosemary Reutter, and brothers Carl and Bill Kovalchik. Survived by her children Lauren Salzman (Gary), Lynn Hodges (Frank), Lisa Arnel, Kurt, and Kyle (Carlos Trevino). Grandchildren: Jesse (Jacquelyn) and Amanda Salzman, Blake and Spencer Arnel, Nick and Marissa Hodges.
Elaine graduated from Liverpool High School in Valley City, OH in 1948, where she was a cheerleader, played the drums, enjoyed singing and theatrics. She and her brothers and sister also sang in a family group at county fairs and competitions, led by her fiddle-playing father George. She received her Bachelors of Science degree from Kent State University in 1955 in Art and Education, where she was president of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority chapter and Cardinal Key, a national women's honor society. She married Richard in 1956 in San Diego, then spent several years touring around the United States during his time with the Marine Corps and beginning a family.
She worked professionally for such companies as Standard Oil, Convair Aircraft, and both the Houston and League City public library systems. She taught primary art education in Valley City, Ohio at Liverpool Elementary from 1970-77, and was an admissions counselor at the University of Houston - Clear Lake from 1981 until her retirement in the early 1990s.
Elaine loved music, nature, gardening, reading, and raising her children and grandchildren. She was the best mother any child could ever wish to have, and her loving kindness, encouragement and support were a precious and treasured gift to her family, neighbors, coworkers, students, and all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Park East, Webster, TX at some point in the future when conditions are possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or St. Johns Nursing Home Foundation in Rochester, NY, www.stjohnliving.org