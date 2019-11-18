|
Elaine Levy Proler
1930-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Elaine L. Proler after a valiant fight with glioblastoma.
Elaine is survived by her children: Terry Loughran and Philip Solomon, her brother Irvin "Bubba" Levy. Grandchildren Matthew Loughran and Lindsay Powers and two great grandchildren.
Born in Houston at St. Joseph Hospital to Mary and Joe Levy, Elaine had a special group of aunts and uncles and cousins that comprised on extended family of love and support.
She went to Boling High School and The University of Texas majoring in fine arts. An education that was apparent in her tastes and styles.
To those who really knew her, she had a quiet grace and grit that followed to her loved ones.
She is predeceased by her parents and daughter Karen Ann Weintraub (1996).
Elaine leaves a legacy of love, hope, honesty, integrity and caring.
We will remember how fortunate we were to have shared our lives with this loving lady. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. We will miss her greatly.
An interment service is to be conducted at a half-past ten o'clock this morning, Tuesday, the 19th of November, at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street in Houston, where Rabbi Roy Walter, is to officiate, and where a uniformed Steward from Geo. H. Lewis & Sons is to be positioned at the cemetery entrance, so as to direct attendees to the gravesite.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019