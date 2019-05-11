Elaine Janette

Fournier Regner

1924-2019

Janette Regner, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning May 9, 2019, at her home in Houston with family nearby. The eldest child of George and Ethel Fournier, she was born May 18, 1924, in Erie, Pa.

After graduating cum Laude from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa, Janette taught school before marrying John H. Regner and moving to San Antonio, Texas. Janette and John had 5 children, each of whom married and had 2 children…Robert and wife Darla, John Eric and wife Jane, Renee and husband Ricardo, Roger and wife Deirdre, and Rochelle. Janette had 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Janette worked in payroll at International Tool and Supply for many years before retiring. Janette hosted many family gatherings, and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, Bible studies, and church activities. Her focus was her family and she took great pride in each person. She taught Sunday School most of her adult life and modeled Christian virtues. Her daughters-in-law were convinced that if there were a Saint for Mother-in-laws, she would be it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband John, brother Jack and niece Becky. She is survived by her children; grand-children Justin, Travis, Jessica, Miles, Martin, Adelle, Nasime, William and Ben; great-grandchildren Alice, Berkley, Morgan, Noah, Theodore, Dillon, Charly, and Nicholas; step great-grandson Noah; and by nieces and nephews Jackie Smith, Lori Millet, Craig Fournier, Mark Fournier, and Matt Fournier and their families.

Services for Janette will be held at the Forest Park/Lawndale Chapel, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, Tx 77069. Visitation with the family will be 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale, with services at 4:00 pm. A Private Burial will be at 10 am Monday, May 13, at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 5700 Lawndale, Houston, Tx 77023. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary