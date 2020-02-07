|
|
Elaine Rostron
1935-2020
Elaine Rostron was a beloved mother of 3, a wife of 62 years, and a grandmother of 7. She was devoted to her family, a loyal friend, and a faithful Christian. Elaine was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Elaine was a long term residence of Cypress, TX.
Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed Rostron in September 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Enchanted Valley Clubhouse, located at 14910 Enchanted Valley Drive, Cypress, TX 77429. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.frenchfunerals.com/notices/Elaine-Rostron.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020