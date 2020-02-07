Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Enchanted Valley Clubhouse
14910 Enchanted Valley Drive
Cypress, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Rostron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Rostron


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Rostron Obituary
Elaine Rostron
1935-2020
Elaine Rostron was a beloved mother of 3, a wife of 62 years, and a grandmother of 7. She was devoted to her family, a loyal friend, and a faithful Christian. Elaine was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Elaine was a long term residence of Cypress, TX.
Elaine was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed Rostron in September 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Enchanted Valley Clubhouse, located at 14910 Enchanted Valley Drive, Cypress, TX 77429. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.frenchfunerals.com/notices/Elaine-Rostron.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -