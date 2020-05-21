Elane Smither
1952 - 2020
Elane "Piggy" Smither
1952-2020
"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Ms. Elane Smither entered into Eternal Rest on May 17, 2020.
A walk-by visitation will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary Saturday, May 23rd, 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. In God's care, she leaves her loving family and loyal friends.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
