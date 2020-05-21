Elane "Piggy" Smither1952-2020"May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared."Ms. Elane Smither entered into Eternal Rest on May 17, 2020.A walk-by visitation will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary Saturday, May 23rd, 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. In God's care, she leaves her loving family and loyal friends.