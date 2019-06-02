Elbert Eugene Goins, Jr.

1927-2019

Elbert Eugene ("Gene") Goins, Jr., 91, died peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving and devoted children. Member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Anna Magdalene Cleboski Goins, his parents, Elbert Eugene Goins Sr. and Isabel Standly Goins, sisters, Elberta Goins Coulter and Virginia Goins Usher, son, Timothy Goins, granddaughter, Margaret Goins, and great grandson, Jack. Survived by: sons, Michael Goins and wife, Mary, Houston, Larry Goins, Austin, Christopher Goins, Houston, daughter, Mariana Goins, son, Denis Goins, daughter, Angela Mia Goins, all of Houston; seven grandchildren (Sarah, Karen, Erin, David, Patrick, Eric and Stephen), seven great-grandchildren (Charlie, Emily, Elisa, Jeremiah, Samuel, Holden and Aiden) brother-in-law, Richard Baker, sister-in-law, Myrtle Cleboski, all of Houston as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Navy veteran, "Gene" was a man of deep faith in God, spoke the truth, modeled integrity, and he had great love for his wife and family. He was a true gentleman and was always doing something for his family, friends and others. He loved the simple pleasures of life with his family such as going to church and lectoring, taking the Eucharist to home-bound church members for over 20 years, camping, EATING (he never met a meal that he did not enjoy), going to Galveston on Sunday afternoons with the family, walking the beach, line-dancing, participating and leading activities in Senior Senate and the Third Age Learning Center for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for years. He led and participated in local civic groups including BOND on the Near Northside for many years to impact positive change by confronting injustice. Visitation will be at Holy Name Catholic Church, 1917 Cochran St., Houston 77009 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Parish Rosary at 6:00 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name is at10:00 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with Rev. Stephen B. Reynolds celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the grandsons, great grandson, and grandson-in-laws. In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, the or favorite charity. Special thanks to Dr. Carmel Dyer with UT Physicians who guided Gene's medical care lovingly and compassionately for over 10 years, Pastor, Rev. Anil Thomas and Jesse Cobian of Holy Name for their generosity of heart and love in his time of need, the Holy Name Parish Community for their love and support over the years and the staff of A-Med Hospice and all those who were a part of the beautiful journey which was "Gene's" life. He will be forever in our hearts walking beside us gently leading us along the right path. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary