Eldon Emory Libby
1934-2020
Eldon Emory Libby passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born September 19, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois but later moved to Hampton, Iowa where he grew up.
Eldon loved living in a small town where he played every sport his high school had to offer and lettered in four sports. He was in numerous other clubs including the band and newspaper. An English teacher recognized Eldon's talent for writing and encouraged him to apply to the University of Iowa. Eldon would graduate a proud Hawkeye in 1956 from the School of Journalism.
Eldon worked as a writer-photographer for several newspapers including the Rochester Post-Bulletin, the Owosso Argus-Press, the Decatur and Herald Review, and the Philadelphia Enquirer. He later took a position at Shell Oil Company in New York City. When Shell moved its headquarters to Houston he followed and became editor of their environmental publication Ecolibrium and later the company magazine, Shell News.
In 1972 he married Sandra Abadie from New Orleans. They spent 47 years of marriage in Houston and happily raised a son Eric Libby. Eldon was a devoted husband and father. He loved travel, classical music, and art. Most of all he loved writing and taking photographs. He was never without a camera and was enthusiastically involved in the evolution of Apple computers and digital photography. Through his blogs and emails, he shared his wonder of the world and made people laugh.
Eldon will be greatly missed by his family: wife, Sandra Libby; son, Eric Libby; daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Angela Beans; grandchildren, Elodie Libby and Finn Libby. All of whom celebrate memories and traditions that stem from his creative imagination. He will also be missed by relatives in Iowa, Mississippi and Louisiana, as well as friends across the country.
In light of the current pandemic there will be no service for Eldon in Houston. He will be interred in his hometown of Hampton, Iowa at a later date. For those wishing to honor him, take a moment to recognize the simple beauty around you. And when you do, remember Eldon. It would make him happy to know that he is still able to touch us—in thought if not in his photos and writings.
Eldon Libby was always a newspaper man so it is only appropriate that we commemorate his life in a newspaper. Remember Eldon and support your local newspaper.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020