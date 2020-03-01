Home

Eleanor Bach
Eleanor (Ellie) Bach, 85, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, peacefully passed on to be with the angels on February 3, 2020.  She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and moved to Southern California at a young age.  Since 1975 she resided in Houston, Texas.  Eleanor is survived by her husband of 57 years, Stevan N. Bach and her son Craig N. Bach, daughters' Dawn M. Merwin, and Nicole C. Bach, and her four granddaughters Sarah, Elise, Danica and Eleanor (Little Ellie)  Bach.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Merrell Nielsen and her brother, Rick Nielsen.  Eleanor was an active and vibrant person with great love of family, friends and to her dogs Atticus, Maggie and Butterbean.  In her early adult years she was a graceful skilled snow skier and speed skater.  She was an active person enjoying walking and exercising.  She worked as a secretary and medical clerical employee before retiring.  She was a quiet spiritual woman, strong of character and integrity, and always expressing kindness to others.  Her love of family was unbounded.  Her presence, smile and laughter filled the room and made her house a home.
By her wishes Eleanor was cremated and requested no formal services.  She will be honored with a remembrance day by her family in late March of this year.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Twisted Branch Aussie Rescue.  The family expresses its appreciation to those that have lovingly given their condolences  and assistance
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -