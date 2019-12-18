|
Eleanor "Ele" Mosle Hill
1928-2019
Eleanor "Ele" Mosle Hill passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 12th of December 2019. She was born on the 20th of April 1928 in Galveston (BOI) to Eleanor Thompson and Johann "Lu" Ludwig Mosle.
Ele was a loving wife to her husband of 33 years, Collins Hill, Jr. Not having been blessed with children of their own, Ele and Collins shared a lifetime of love and devotion to their Waltmon and Mosle nieces and nephews as though they were kids of their very own; golfing at Houston Country Club; Family Reunions in Galveston; fishing trips at Port O'Connor; University of Texas Football Tailgating at the Villa Capri; post game dinners at the Headliner's Club; Easters at the Guadalupe River house in Hunt, Texas; summers in Lakeway; hosting Christmas Eve and Celebrating Birthdays, Ele was an essential part of all family gatherings.
Ele was a graduate of the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA and of Stanford University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950. She was an active member and supporter of numerous organizations especially those connected with the University of Texas, her adopted alma mater. Ele was a member of the Longhorn Foundation Advisory Council; a Life member of the Executive Committee of the Chancellors' Council of The University of Texas at Austin; an original member of the 200 Horns Club; and a member of the Littlefield Society. She was also a member of the Advisory Councils of both the School of Nursing and the School of Public Health at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Ele's never-ending support of the University of Texas carried over to an active following of Longhorn sports, where she could discuss depth charts, game strategy, and recruiting prospects with the most ardent of Orange Bloods.
Ele and Collins settled in Houston where she resided for over 60 years. Ele was a member of the River Oaks Garden Club and longtime member of the Houston Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Collins; her brother, Jon L. Mosle, Jr.; her sister, Margaret "Muffy" Mosle Waltmon; her niece, Meredith Mosle; her parents, Lu and Eleanor; three Great Danes, and three Shelties (all of whom she loved dearly). She is survived by her sister-in-law, Paula Meredith Mosle; her brother-in-law, DeWitt Waltmon; and by her much loved nieces and nephews, Lisa Waltmon Smalling and her husband Steve, DeWitt Waltmon, Jr. and his wife Karen, Kelly Waltmon Hatley and her husband Fowler, Scott Waltmon and his wife Emily, Jon L. Mosle, III and his wife Jennifer, and Sara Eleanor Mosle. She is also survived by fourteen grand-nieces and grand-nephews and eight great-grand nieces and grand-nephews, one of which is her namesake.
Ele's initial encounter with mortality came in 2011 when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and placed under hospice care. But Ele was having nothing to do with that! She fought through her illness and miraculously exited hospice care to enjoy eight more years of life with her expanding family! Ele lived to see many weddings of great nieces and nephews and the births of her eight great-grand nieces and nephews. Ele valiantly fought physical debilitations of her illness through her remaining years, the sharp intellect and engaging personality for which she was always characterized never failed her. Ele's eventual passing to the Lord came on the 12th of December and was on her terms!
The family wishes to extend special thanks and appreciation to the devoted caregivers who made Ele and the entire family more comfortable during her final months, especially Kimberly Jackson-Jones and Brenda Booker.
A memorial service and celebration of Eleanor's life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 19th of December, at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd., where The Rev. Charlie Holt, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Sumners Hall.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are her nephews and great-nephews.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in support of the School of Public Health and the School of Nursing, P.O. Box 203366, Houston, TX ,77216; or to the River Oaks Garden Club Memorial Fund, 2503 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX, 77098; or to the .
