Eleanor Mangum
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors
Eleanor Jane Mangum
1945-2019
Eleanor Jane Mangum, 73, of Houston died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Houston, TX. Eleanor was born on November 3, 1945 to Eleanor Jane Pekar Dolezal and Vermont Lee Dolezal in Houston.
Eleanor married Charles A. Mangum on August 14, 1971 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Houston, TX
Eleanor is survived by Charles Mangum of Houston, Chuck Mangum and April of Spring, Tony Mangum and Amanda of Spring and a sister and brother Veronica Meadows and Terry Dolezal of Tomball. For more detailed obituary information please visit Earthman Funeral website www.earthmanhuntercreek.com.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019
