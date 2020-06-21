Elena Cusi Wortham1935-2020Fierce and opinionated, Elena Cusi Wortham lived unapologetically. Mother, grandmother, artist, friend, Elena sought beauty and humanity at every turn. She made people feel valued, loved and excited to be alive. Elena died peacefully on June 12, 2020, at the age of 84 in Houston.Elena is survived by her four daughters and their families: Elena and Antonio Manega, parents of Sofia and Lara; Pia and Joan Callis, parents of Pia and Julia; Erica and Phillip Baltazar, parents of Richard, Annelies and Emilia; and Andrea, mother of Mischa and Esme. She is also survived by her former husband, Rusty Wortham, and four siblings: Sandra Pani, Ana Steg, Sandro Cusi and Pia Cusi. Concha Violante, Eliza Rios and Israel Barbosa accompanied Elena in daily life and in art installations, through ups and downs, until the very end.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to the cause of your choosing. Elena supported groups that work to protect the environment, raise funds for disadvantaged children, refugees and migrants, and support arts education programs. Prioritizing the safety of our communities during the pandemic, the family will regrettably not be holding a funeral service. Elena's art can be seen in various locations in Houston; for details visit Elena's Facebook page.