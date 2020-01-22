|
Elizabeth Joy Sacco
1935-2020
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Elizabeth Joy Fisk Sacco (84) passed away peacefully on the morning of January 20, 2020, joining her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister B. Patricia Fisk and her granddaughter, Samantha Rose. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leonard K. Sacco, her children and their spouses James and his wife Marietta, Andrew and his wife Judy, John, George and his wife Brooke, Mary and her husband Darrell, her grandchildren Lauren and husband Kalen, Brian and wife Sarah, Jamie, Jacob Marion, Michelle, Meagan, Erika, Ashley and husband Bryan, Michael and wife Jenna, Nicholas, Christopher, Kaitlin, Jacob John, David, Madison, Joseph, Mary Ann, Sam, Rachel, Richard, and Steven, her great grandchildren Faith, Kiel, Porter, Archer, Grady, Hailey, Mason, and William.
Joy was born December 12, 1935, in Galveston, Texas to Peter James and Ellen Wilhelmina Fisk. Joy attended Dominican High School and Sacred Heart Dominican College, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was also an accomplished pianist. Joy and Leonard were married at St. Anne Catholic Church, November 26, 1959, in Houston, Texas. Joy was a long-time member of The Catholic Daughters of America and a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, Sugar Land Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, 3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater, TX 77479 on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10 am, followed by a reception. Joy's interment will be at 1:30 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Joy's grandsons will serve as Pallbearers at the funeral services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020