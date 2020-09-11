Elinor "Sue" Nease
1929-2020
Elinor Sue (Brown) Nease was born August 18th, 1929 in Duncan, OK to parents Samuel Conger Brown and Evelyn Rosine Brown. She attended OU and was a member of the Oklahoma Pride Band before marrying William Joseph Nease on June 18th, 1948. She is proceeded in death by 1 daughter and 1 grandson, and survived by 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was active in the Air Force Officer's Wives Club that held many volunteer programs during her years of raising her family. In retirement, Sue remained active in church, bible study, Republicans Women's Club, and volunteering for food bank, Poll Judge etc. She enjoyed playing golf, getting a hole in one, and making Life Master playing duplicate bridge. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to www.Angelmans.org